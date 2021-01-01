MSI GS66 Stealth vs HP Spectre x360 15
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
74
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
69
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 336-458% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 99.9 against 72.9 watt-hours
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1174
Spectre x360 15 +27%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +16%
5746
4974
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1175
Spectre x360 15 +32%
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +18%
7192
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
