MSI GS66 Stealth vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|0 kg (0 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|-
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|-
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|-
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~Infinity%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|-178.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|182 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1175
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +19%
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5544
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +25%
6926
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +12%
544
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2725
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +38%
3766
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1