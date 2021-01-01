Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

72 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
70 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 0 kg (0 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) -
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) -
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) -
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 6.3 mm -178.2 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 182 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth +159%
12 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

