Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)

74 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 99.9 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~80%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1108:1
sRGB color space - 60%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.6%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth +20%
300 nits
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth +325%
12 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or MSI GS66 Stealth
2. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or MSI GS66 Stealth
3. MSI GP76 Leopard or GS66 Stealth
4. MSI GF75 Thin or GS66 Stealth
5. HP 250 G8 or Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and MSI GS66 Stealth or ask any questions
EnglishРусский