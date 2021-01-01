MSI GS66 Stealth vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
MSI GS66 Stealth
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1175
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5544
9404
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2725
5139
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
