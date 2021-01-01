MSI GS66 Stealth vs Alpha 17
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
92
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
99
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
72
47
NanoReview Score
77
73
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.6 vs 167.5 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~76.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|160°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|54 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1104:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41%
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|911 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|89 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +4%
1203
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Alpha 17 +25%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +3%
484
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Alpha 17 +41%
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|0 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1