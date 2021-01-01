Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or Alpha 17 – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs Alpha 17

MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
MSI Alpha 17
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and Alpha 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.6 vs 167.5 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
Alpha 17

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 271 mm (10.67 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 28 mm (1.1 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~76.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB 54 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1104:1
sRGB color space - 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 41%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth +20%
300 nits
Alpha 17
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm 911 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +4%
1203
Alpha 17
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth
5599
Alpha 17 +25%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +3%
484
Alpha 17
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth
2732
Alpha 17 +41%
3847

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

