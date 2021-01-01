Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or Delta 15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs Delta 15 Advantage Edition

69 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
74 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and Delta 15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
Delta 15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 247 mm (9.72 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~76.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95-120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 160 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2304
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +17%
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

