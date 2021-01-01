Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or GL76 Pulse – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs GL76 Pulse

71 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
62 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
MSI GL76 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and GL76 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.6 vs 168.5 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
GL76 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 398 mm (15.67 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 273 mm (10.75 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~75.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1570:1
sRGB color space - 94%
Response time 3 ms 8 ms
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth
300 nits
GL76 Pulse +7%
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth
1175
GL76 Pulse +21%
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +9%
5544
GL76 Pulse
5086
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth
2725
GL76 Pulse +40%
3822

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth +177%
12 TFLOPS
GL76 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

