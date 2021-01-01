MSI GS66 Stealth vs GP66 Leopard
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
98
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
57
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
70
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
72
61
NanoReview Score
76
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.6 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|890:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1