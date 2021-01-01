Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or GP66 Leopard – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs GP66 Leopard

MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
MSI GP66 Leopard
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and GP66 Leopard important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.6 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
GP66 Leopard

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 267 mm (10.51 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 890:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth
300 nits
GP66 Leopard +27%
380 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MSI GS66 Stealth and Dell XPS 15 9500
3. MSI GS66 Stealth and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. MSI GS66 Stealth and MSI GF75 Thin
5. MSI GP66 Leopard and Dell XPS 15 9500
6. MSI GP66 Leopard and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
7. MSI GP66 Leopard and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GP66 Leopard and GS66 Stealth or ask any questions
EnglishРусский