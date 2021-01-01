MSI GS76 Stealth vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $2000
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
From $1099
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 99.9 against 57.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
|403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|10.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|1243:1
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|36.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|135 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|590 gramm
|387 / 580 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +13%
1608
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +83%
8566
4687
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +9%
1575
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +130%
12725
5534
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
