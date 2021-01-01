Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

75 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 99.9 against 59 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.7 vs 159 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 -
sRGB color space 94.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +3%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS76 Stealth or GS66 Stealth
2. MSI GS76 Stealth or GP76 Leopard
3. MSI GS76 Stealth or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
4. MSI GS76 Stealth or Dell G7 17 7700
5. MSI GS76 Stealth or ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or MSI GS66 Stealth
8. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
9. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or MSI GP66 Leopard
10. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and MSI GS76 Stealth or ask any questions
EnglishРусский