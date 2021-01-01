Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

73 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (145.2 vs 159 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 3
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 -
sRGB color space 94.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
Predator Triton 500 SE +317%
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +5%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

