MSI GS76 Stealth vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $2000
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
67
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (134.5 vs 159 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|66.6%
|Response time
|3 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|590 gramm
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +16%
1608
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +84%
8566
4658
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +13%
1575
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +136%
12725
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
