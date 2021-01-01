MSI GS76 Stealth vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (159 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5300 RPM
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|73.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +27%
1615
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +10%
9392
8534
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +18%
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +10%
5129
4644
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1