MSI GS76 Stealth vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (140.6 vs 159 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|608 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +38%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +71%
9392
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +25%
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +92%
5129
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|960 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|4.608 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1920
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
