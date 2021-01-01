MSI GS76 Stealth vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|394 mm (15.51 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|264 mm (10.39 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1615
1625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9392
9453
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +2%
5129
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|3x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1W
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1