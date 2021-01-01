Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

75 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 99.9 against 48 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 -
sRGB color space 94.2% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth +177%
12 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 86 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

