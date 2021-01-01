MSI GS76 Stealth vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI GS76 Stealth
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 99.9 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +22%
1615
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +18%
9392
7931
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +24%
603
487
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +37%
5129
3736
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
