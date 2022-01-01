Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

66 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
MSI GS76 Stealth
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (159 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 4
Noise level 55.7 dB 52.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 800:1
sRGB color space 94.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth
8131
Alienware x17 R2 +57%
12796
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth
12725
Alienware x17 R2 +34%
17009

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +15%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 89 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

