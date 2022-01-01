You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (159 vs 185.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm

15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 4 Noise level 55.7 dB 52.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 744:1 800:1 sRGB color space 94.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness GS76 Stealth 300 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm 1003 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 80-95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance GS76 Stealth 12 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +15% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 89 dB 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

