You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm

15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 744:1 800:1 sRGB color space 94.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness GS76 Stealth +20% 300 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 80-95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz - GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance GS76 Stealth +61% 12 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 89 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.