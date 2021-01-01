Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs Dell G7 17 7700

74 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (159 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 600:1
sRGB color space 94.2% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% 73%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
G7 17 7700
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 130 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +28%
1615
G7 17 7700
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +105%
9392
G7 17 7700
4591
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +28%
603
G7 17 7700
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +134%
5129
G7 17 7700
2190

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth +295%
12 TFLOPS
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

