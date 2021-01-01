MSI GS76 Stealth vs Dell XPS 17 9700
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
94
61
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
52
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
66
NanoReview Score
75
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.1 vs 159 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|94%
|Response time
|3 ms
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +37%
1611
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +119%
8911
4064
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +34%
1500
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +150%
12180
4863
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Loudness
|86 dB
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
