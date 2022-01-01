Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

66 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
MSI GS76 Stealth
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144 vs 159 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 94.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth
12725
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +19%
15125

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth +95%
12 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

