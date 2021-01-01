Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

75 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 270 mm (10.63 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches) 21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB 59 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 1479:1
sRGB color space 94.2% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% 86.8%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +20%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 86 dB 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

