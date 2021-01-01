Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or ENVY 17 – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs HP ENVY 17

74 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 99.9 against 55 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches) 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 -
sRGB color space 94.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +21%
1608
ENVY 17
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +100%
8566
ENVY 17
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +18%
1575
ENVY 17
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +152%
12725
ENVY 17
5043

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth +325%
12 TFLOPS
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

