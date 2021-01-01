MSI GS76 Stealth vs HP ENVY 17
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
48
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
64
NanoReview Score
74
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 99.9 against 55 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +21%
1608
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +100%
8566
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +18%
1575
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +152%
12725
5043
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
