MSI GS76 Stealth vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
78
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
67
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|-
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|-
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|-
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~Infinity%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|-191.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +15%
1615
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +88%
9392
5006
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
603
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +34%
5129
3839
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|165 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
