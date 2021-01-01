MSI GS76 Stealth vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (145.8 vs 159 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|744:1
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|71.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|73.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +13%
1615
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +33%
9392
7066
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +9%
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +32%
5129
3875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Loudness
|86 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
