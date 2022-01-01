Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

66 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
MSI GS76 Stealth
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144 vs 159 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches		 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 94.2% 94%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% 70.2%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +15%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 89 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
