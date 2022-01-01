Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or Crosshair 17 – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs Crosshair 17

71 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
72 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 17
MSI GS76 Stealth
MSI Crosshair 17
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and Crosshair 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
Crosshair 17

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches		 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~75.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 -
sRGB color space 94.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
Crosshair 17
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth
1579
Crosshair 17 +20%
1896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth
8528
Crosshair 17 +46%
12481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth
1575
Crosshair 17 +22%
1920
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth
12725
Crosshair 17 +49%
18918

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Crosshair 17 +15%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

