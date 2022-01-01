MSI GS76 Stealth vs Crosshair 17 71 out of 100 VS 72 out of 100 MSI GS76 Stealth MSI Crosshair 17

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery 99.9 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm

15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~75.9% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 744:1 - sRGB color space 94.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness GS76 Stealth 300 nits Crosshair 17 n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 8 14 Threads 16 20 L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GS76 Stealth 1579 Crosshair 17 +20% 1896 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GS76 Stealth 8528 Crosshair 17 +46% 12481 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GS76 Stealth 1575 Crosshair 17 +22% 1920 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GS76 Stealth 12725 Crosshair 17 +49% 18918

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 80-95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GS76 Stealth 12 TFLOPS Crosshair 17 +15% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 89 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.