MSI GS76 Stealth vs GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +30%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +59%
9392
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +20%
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +79%
5129
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1