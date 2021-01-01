MSI GS76 Stealth vs GF65 Thin
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
94
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
75
50
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
73
NanoReview Score
73
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (141.4 vs 159 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +48%
1615
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +113%
9392
4403
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5129
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
