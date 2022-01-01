Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or GL66 Pulse – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs GL66 Pulse

66 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
54 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
MSI GS76 Stealth
MSI GL66 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and GL66 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.1 vs 159 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
GL66 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches		 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 -
sRGB color space 94.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
GL66 Pulse
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +5%
1574
GL66 Pulse
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +24%
8131
GL66 Pulse
6570
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth
1575
GL66 Pulse +15%
1804
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +32%
12725
GL66 Pulse
9673

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth +95%
12 TFLOPS
GL66 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. GS76 Stealth and GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
2. GS76 Stealth and GP76 Leopard
3. GS76 Stealth and Stealth GS66 (2022)
4. GL66 Pulse and Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
5. GL66 Pulse and TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
6. GL66 Pulse and GP66 Leopard
7. GL66 Pulse and Katana GF66

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GL66 Pulse and GS76 Stealth or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский