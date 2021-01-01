Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth or GP66 Leopard – what's better?

MSI GS76 Stealth vs GP66 Leopard

74 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
VS
70 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS76 Stealth and GP66 Leopard important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (148.2 vs 159 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS76 Stealth
vs
GP66 Leopard

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 267 mm (10.51 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 55.7 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1 890:1
sRGB color space 94.2% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
GS76 Stealth
300 nits
GP66 Leopard +27%
380 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +30%
1615
GP66 Leopard
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +58%
9392
GP66 Leopard
5962
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +18%
603
GP66 Leopard
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +78%
5129
GP66 Leopard
2884

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
GP66 Leopard +15%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

