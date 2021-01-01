MSI GS76 Stealth vs GP76 Leopard
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
70
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
47
NanoReview Score
75
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6000 RPM
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +32%
1615
1221
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +62%
9392
5788
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +21%
603
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +78%
5129
2889
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
