Performance
System and application performance
97
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
80
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
55
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
72
NanoReview Score
76
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.6 vs 159 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~75.6%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|3
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6600 RPM
|Noise level
|55.7 dB
|58 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|744:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|885 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +37%
1615
1175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +69%
9392
5544
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS76 Stealth +25%
603
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS76 Stealth +88%
5129
2725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
