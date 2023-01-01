Home > Laptop comparison > Katana 15 (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 18 – what's better?

MSI Katana 15 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18

58 out of 100
MSI Katana 15 (2023)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
MSI Katana 15 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana 15 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana 15 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144.1 vs 181.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 168 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana 15 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 18

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~80.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6400 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 54.4 dB 55.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 18 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 168 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1374:1 907:1
sRGB color space 56.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 39.3% 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.1% 97.2%
Response time 33 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Katana 15 (2023)
250 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 / 240 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 573 grams 968 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 12 32
L3 Cache 12 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz -
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
Katana 15 (2023)
6.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +269%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.6 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

