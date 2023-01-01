You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery 53.5 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana 15 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~68.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black White, Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Katana 15 (2023) 250 nits G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 200 / 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 880 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz - GPU boost clock 1635 MHz - FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Katana 15 (2023) +4% 6.7 TFLOPS G15 5530 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

