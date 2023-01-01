MSI Katana 15 (2023) vs Gigabyte G5 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
62
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana 15 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (132.8 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|360 x 238 x 23.9 mm
14.17 x 9.37 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|54.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1374:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|56.8%
|62%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39.3%
|43%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.1%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 200 / 240 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|573 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1705
1702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8844
G5 (2022) +20%
10616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1664
G5 (2022) +4%
1730
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10393
G5 (2022) +31%
13582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|75.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
