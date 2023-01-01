Home > Laptop comparison > Katana 17 (2023) or Nitro 5 AN517-55 – what's better?

Evaluation of MSI Katana 17 (2023) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana 17 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (168.5 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana 17 (2023)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-55

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~69.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 59.1 dB 68.2 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1271:1 1195:1
sRGB color space 61% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 42.2% 60.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.8% 58.9%
Response time 30 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Katana 17 (2023)
250 nits
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 200 / 240 W 180 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 573 grams 787 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Katana 17 (2023)
6.7 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +6%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.5 dB 79.3 dB
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

