MSI Katana 17 (2023) vs HP Omen 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana 17 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 83 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (154.8 vs 168.5 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
|381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|-1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 / 240 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1884
Omen 17 (2023) +4%
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11829
Omen 17 (2023) +35%
15991
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1903
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15248
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
