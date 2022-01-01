Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
MSI Katana GF66
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)







Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 100 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 49 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 91.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% 99.4%
Response time 9 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66
350 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Katana GF66 +92%
6.14 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

