Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
MSI Katana GF66
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1070 grams less (around 2.36 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (95.5 vs 144.1 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~84.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 -
sRGB color space 91.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Katana GF66
350 nits
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 / 180 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Katana GF66 +23%
6.14 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) vs MSI Katana GF66
2. MSI GE66 Raider vs MSI Katana GF66
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs MSI Katana GF66
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs MSI Katana GF66
5. MSI GE76 Raider vs MSI Katana GF66
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
8. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and MSI Katana GF66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский