You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery 53.5 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144.1 vs 161.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1137:1 - sRGB color space 91.3% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 66.7% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Katana GF66 350 nits TUF Gaming A17 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Katana GF66 6.14 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A17 (2022) +16% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

