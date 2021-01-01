Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

63 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
58 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
MSI Katana GF66
From $1050
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
From $1200
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 53.5 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (144.1 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 399 x 269 x 2.48 mm
15.71 x 10.59 x 0.1 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 -
sRGB color space 91.3% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Katana GF66 +40%
350 nits
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +9%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

