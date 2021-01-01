MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Alienware m15 R3
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|895 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +9%
1397
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +6%
4961
4667
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +71%
3782
2209
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
