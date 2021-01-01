Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Alienware m15 R3

63 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
MSI Katana GF66
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Dell Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~67.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 895 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +71%
3782
Alienware m15 R3
2209

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
4.329 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R3 +7%
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and MSI Katana GF66 or ask any questions
