Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

63 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
76 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI Katana GF66
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 86 against 53.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~67.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
4961
Alienware m15 R4 +60%
7931
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
4.329 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +219%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GP66 Leopard vs Katana GF66
2. MSI Alpha 15 vs Katana GF66
3. MSI Katana GF76 vs Katana GF66
4. MSI GF75 Thin vs Katana GF66
5. MSI GF65 Thin vs Katana GF66
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Alienware m15 R4
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
8. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
9. MSI GP66 Leopard vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and MSI Katana GF66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский