MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Alienware m15 R5
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 86 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
Alienware m15 R5 +9%
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4961
Alienware m15 R5 +65%
8200
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
576
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3782
Alienware m15 R5 +29%
4871
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|110-125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1467 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1778 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
