Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Alienware x15 R2

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
MSI Katana GF66
Dell Alienware x15 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Dell Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.5 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 91.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66 +17%
350 nits
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66
1476
Alienware x15 R2 +20%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
6507
Alienware x15 R2 +92%
12522
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
9377
Alienware x15 R2 +77%
16582

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2 +121%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Katana GF66
2. Katana GF76 or Katana GF66
3. GF63 Thin or Katana GF66
4. GF65 Thin or Katana GF66
5. G5 (2021) or Katana GF66
6. Blade 15 (2022) or Alienware x15 R2
7. Alienware m15 R7 or Alienware x15 R2
8. Alienware m15 R6 or Alienware x15 R2
9. Raider GE66 (2022) or Alienware x15 R2
10. Alienware x14 or Alienware x15 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and MSI Katana GF66 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский