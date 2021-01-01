MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell G15 5511
MSI Katana GF66
From $1050
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
Review
Performance
System and application performance
85
80
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
53
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +2%
1433
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +24%
6398
5167
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +23%
1771
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +1%
9377
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
