MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell G3 15 3500
MSI Katana GF66
From $1050
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
Review
Performance
System and application performance
85
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
66
NanoReview Score
66
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm
14.39 x 10 x 0.84 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1137:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|91.3%
|57%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|130 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|422 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +22%
1433
1175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +57%
6398
4072
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +53%
1771
1154
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +88%
9377
4988
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|73.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
