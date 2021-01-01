MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell G7 15 7500
Dell G7 15 7500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
45
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
70
NanoReview Score
64
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
- Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|130 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +13%
1397
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +10%
4961
4529
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +72%
3782
2195
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
